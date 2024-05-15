Best NHL Prop Bet for Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Game 5
By Mark Wallis
The Dallas Stars will be looking to close out their Western Conference Semi Final series tonight when they face off against the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars have a 3-1 series lead and are the favorites to win tonight's contest.
Being the home favorites should be no surprise, as the Stars after dropping their home opener, have won the last three games in a very convincing manner.
Instead of a full game side or total, I'm keying in on the first half, keep reading to find out how I'm betting this potential closeout game!
Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Odds, Spread, Total
Puck Line
- Avalanche: +1.5 (-220)
- Stars: -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline
- Avalanche: +115
- Stars: -138
Total: 6.5 (Over +108/Under -132)
Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Prediction and Pick
After losing Game 1 to the Ave's on its home ice, the Dallas Stars have seized control of the series in the last three games. The Stars have outplayed the Avalanche in just about every offensive and defensive metric. Overall, Dallas is outscoring 14-5 since Game 1.
The Stars ability to focus on maintaining offensive pressure against Colorado has been made easier by the solid defensive effort of Jake Oettinger. Oettinger has started all four games for the Stars in this series, and has a 91.9% save rate and a 2.15 GAA this series.
In all four games of this series so far, Oettinger has held the Ave's off the scoreboard in the first period. Oettinger is actually on a five game streak of holding teams scoreless in the first period and has done so in seven of the 11 games he has started in the post-season.
PICK: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Colorado Avalanche u0.5 1st Period
