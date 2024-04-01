Best NHL Prop Bet for Today: Bet this Under in Penguins vs. Rangers Matchup
Breaking down why this first period under is the play of the night!
By Mark Wallis
With these Metropolitan Divisional rivals facing off against each other tonight, we are getting a scenario that screams out for a Team Under in the first period!
The New York Rangers currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division and have clinched a playoff berth. Pittsburgh has not enjoyed the same level of success this season and is currently in seventh place in the division. Which unfortunately means that the Penguins will most likely be eliminated from playoff contention by the end of the week.
However, with such a heavy price to lay on the home favorite, this first period prop bet makes a lot more sense.
Penguins vs Rangers Odds, Spread, and Total
Penguins vs Rangers Prediction and Pick
Igor Shesterkin will be in goal for the Rangers tonight and he has been a nightmare for the offense of the opposing teams, especially in the first period! On the season, Shesterkin has started between the pipes 49 times and has held opposing teams scoreless in the first period in 53% of those games. In his last 15 games, he has allowed a first period goal in just three of them. The Rangers as a team, are on a three-game streak of keeping teams off the scoreboard in the first period.
The Penguins have not scored in the first period in their last three games and have not been able to garner a first period goal this season in 45% of their games. Those are not the stats that a team wants to bring into Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers.
PICK: Pittsburgh Team Total u0.5 1st Period +105
