Best NHL Prop Bet Today: Back Andersen and Hurricanes in 1st period vs. Flyers
Breaking down why this 1st Period Under is going to be the Best Team Prop for tonight's NHL game between the Flyers and Hurricanes.
By Mark Wallis
With this being my introductory article here at NHL Betsided- I thought I would bring you all the absolute BEST prop bet that I could find on tonight's NHL schedule.
Tonight, I'm targeting a prop bet for the Eastern Conference showdown between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes. The 'Canes are set as significant favorites in this one, so let's see if we can zero in on the best way to wager on this game.
Flyers vs. Hurricanes Prop Bet
I love this spot for the Carolina Hurricanes and their starting goalie, Frederik Andersen, tonight. He is making his fourth start on his home ice since returning from IR and will be facing a Philadelphia Flyers team that comes in with a -6 goal differential in first period scoring. In his previous 3 home starts, Andersen has only allowed a first period goal once.
He has been dominant in goal at home for the Hurricanes in his return, posting a savage .955 save rate and a minuscule 1.01 GAA. He will be facing a Flyers team that has not performed well on the road as of late. They're just 1-4-0 in their last 5 road games and are averaging 24.8 shots on goal in those games. The task of scoring goals is not going to be made any easier for Philadelphia as the Hurricanes, in their last 5 home games, are only allowing opposing teams to take an average of 24.4 SOG.
This is a great spot to back a goalie with elite numbers and a Carolina team that is limiting scoring opportunities when they take on a Philadelphia team that is finding it difficult to get the puck on goal.
Pick: Philadelphia Flyers u0.5 1st Period
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change
For more hockey bets- follow me on Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead