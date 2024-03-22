Best NHL Prop Bet Today: Back This First Period Team Total on Friday
Let me breakdown why Pytor Kochetkov should cash this ticket for us!
By Mark Wallis
The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals face-off tonight in what should be a great matchup between two Eastern Conference teams!
Each of these teams are in the middle of their own playoff battles, and as the playoffs approach, every point is vital. Carolina is two points behind the New York Rangers for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Capitals are three points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the Wild Card chase.
When matchups like this happen, we can expect a very "defense-heavy" style of hockey to be played, and that is what we are going to target with tonight's prop.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals Odds
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals Pick and Prediction
Washington Capitals Team Total u0.5 1st Period
The Hurricanes are playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight in Washington, after coming off a 3-2 OT win against Philadelphia in Raleigh, NC.
In goal for the Hurricanes will be Pyotr Kochetov. Kochetov has held teams scoreless in the first period in four of his last five starts. He will be facing a Capitals team that has hit this line in four of its last five games.
Carolina, as a team, has held teams to the under in seven of their last 10 games.
I really like this spot for Carolina and Kochetkov to keep the Capitals off the scoreboard in the first period, especially since Washington is only averaging 22.8 SOG in their last five home games.
