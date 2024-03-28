Best NHL Prop Bet for Today: Bet this Under in Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Matchup
Breaking down why I am taking the Detroit team total in the first period tonight.
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes -- two Eastern Conference rivals -- is sure to be a good one.
The Hurricanes have all but locked up a spot in the playoffs, while the Detroit Red Wings are just two points behind the Washington Capitals for the last Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bets for tonight's action:
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Odds, Spread and Total
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick
PICK: Detroit Red Wings u0.5 1st Period
Looking at how both teams, and more specifically, Carolina's Goalie Frederik Andersen, have been performing in the first period lately, I really like this spot for us to target the Red Wings.
Frederik Andersen has been virtually untouchable in goal since his return from IR earlier this month. He is 10-0-1 on the season, however, he is undefeated in his last six starts.
His home ice numbers are simply, elite.
In his five home starts this month, he has a 1.20 GAA and an incredible 95.4% save rate. He has held teams to the Under in the first period in four of his last five starts.
The Hurricanes defense has been just as stellar in front of Andersen.
In Carolina's seven home games since March 1, the team is 5-2-0 and only allowing 1.17 g/game to the opposition.
Detroit has not done so well on the road for the month of March, where it has gone 0-6-1 and has only been able to manage 2.00 goals a game.
The Red Wings have not been able to produce goals in the first period either- they are currently on a streak of four games where they have been held scoreless in the first period.
