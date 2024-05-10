Best NHL Prop Bets for Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers
By Mark Wallis
If the first two games of this series serves as any indictor, Game 3 is sure to be an exciting game to watch! The series is tied 1-1 and will have the next two games played in Boston's TD Garden.
The Bruins have been able to absolutely handle the Panthers all season, having gone a regular and post-season combined, 5-1-0 against Florida so far.
Florida is the road favorite tonight, which is not that surprising, given the way Boston played on both sides of the rink in Game 2. Instead of playing a side tonight, and hoping for an "either or" hope bet- either Boston fixes itself and continues its dominance of the Panthers, or the Panthers shut down the Bruins a la Game 3 style. Instead I am going with a goalie prop that is much more approachale.
Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Odds, Spread, Total
Puck Line
- Panthers: -1.5 (+205)
- Bruins: +1.5 (-255)
Moneyline
- Panthers: -130
- Bruins: +108
Total: 5.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Prediction and Pick
Florida dominated the Bruins in Game 2 of this series. The Panthers used a combination of sustained offensive pressure and a hard-hitting, stifling defense to limit the Bruins scoring opportunities. Limit is propbably not the right word here- they shut down the Boston offense!
Boston had been averaging 27.8 SOG a game during the playoffs before Wednesday's game. The Panthers held them to a total of just 15 SOG for the entire game. That does not happen two games in a row, especially not on Boston's home ice!
Florida starting goalie is Sergei Bobrovsky, and while he has been less than stellar on the road, I am expecting to see him carry over some of that Game 3 magic he had. Bobrovsky stopped 14/15 SOG for a 93.3% save rate.
I am expecting Bobrovsky to have a better performance tonight than he has in his last two road games these playoffs, and also expect the Bruins to come out firing- early and often tonight!
PICK: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Sergei Bobrovsky o24.5 Saves
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can also follow my daily plays and track my record on BetStamp here.