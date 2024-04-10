Best NHL Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Draisaitl Takes Reins for Edmonton
Watch for Leon Draisaitl to lead the way for an Oilers team with a banged-up captain in Connor McDavid.
The Edmonton Oilers were dealt a blow on Saturday night when Connor McDavid sat out the last five minutes of the game against the Calgary Flames. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch described it as a lower-body injury that was just day-to-day. McDavid took part in the morning skate before the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, and the team is leaving it up to him to determine if he is ready for the game.
The Oilers still have six games remaining, giving them an outside shot at catching the Canucks for first in the Pacific Division. It's unlikely that McDavid will keep himself out of the game if the decision is left to him, but his effectiveness will be a question mark. The Oilers will need to find someone to step up to try and pick up some of the slack that a less-than-100% McDavid leaves.
This is also an important game for the Golden Knights, as they sit one point back of the Los Angeles Kings with a game in hand. A win for the Golden Knights in this game would increase their chances to face the Oilers in Round 1. While this series would be a treat for hockey fans, the Oilers want to avoid the matchup as the Golden Knights eliminated them in the playoffs last season on their way to the Stanley Cup.
So, who will step up for the Oilers if McDavid is out of the lineup? If McDavid does play, will he be able to carry the load, or will Edmonton still be looking for help elsewhere? Also, who will take advantage of a questionable Oilers' defense in a big game for the Golden Knights? Let's look at the Best Prop Bets for the Golden Knights vs. Oilers.
Best Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers
- Leon Draisaitl to record 2+ points
- William Karlsson Anytime Goal Scorer
- Tomas Hertl to record 1+ point (-130 FD)
Leon Draisaitl to record 2+ points
If Connor McDavid is out of the lineup, the most logical person to step in and fill his shoes is Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl hasn't been getting the same love this season, but he quietly has 102 points in 76 games. He has maintained his pace recently, tallying six points over his last five games. This includes two games where he had two points. Before that stretch, he had points in seven straight games and was in his best form of the season. The problem for Draisaitl has been a bit of inconsistency, but he should show up to this game determined to fill the void left by McDavid.
Draisaitl's numbers without McDavid back up this line of thinking. He has 51 points in 51 games in his career when McDavid is out of the lineup. McDavid suffered an injury on October 21st against the Jets, and Draisaitl led the team to overtime with two assists. The following game, the Oilers lost to the Wild 7-4, but Draisaitl tallied another two assists. The Oilers were shut out in McDavid's second game out of the lineup. However, when the captain returned at less than 100% for the Heritage Classic, Draisaitl carried the load again with another two assists.
William Karlsson Anytime Goal Scorer
William Karlsson is a player who thrives on the Golden Knights vs. Oilers rivalry. Karlsson has taken a step back from his inaugural Vegas campaign that saw him score 43 goals, but he is still a valued member of the lineup. Injury issues hampered his production, but he has 27 goals in 65 games so far this season.
Karlsson enjoys playing against the Oilers, showing it with his nine goals and eight assists in 24 regular season games. Karlsson scored in three of the past five matchups with the Oilers, including in their meeting on February 6th. He also added a goal in the series-clinching Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals last Spring.
Tomas Hertl to record 1+ point
The Golden Knights always give the Oilers everything they can handle in their matchups. While the Oilers lead the regular season head-to-head matchup, the Golden Knights have the bragging rights from last season's playoffs. The Oilers couldn't have been thrilled when the Golden Knights picked up another player who performs well against them.
The Golden Knights shockingly acquired Tomas Hertl from their rival San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline. Hertl was out with a knee injury, so the hockey world assumed that the Golden Knights were piling up salary cap circumvention to have a stacked roster during the postseason. However, Hertl shocked everyone when he returned against the Vancouver Canucks on April 8th. Hertl didn't miss a beat, playing over 20 minutes and tallying an assist in the loss.
The Golden Knights acquired Hertl to increase their depth for these massive games. A bonus is that Hertl loves playing against the Oilers. Hertl was shut out in a December game against the Oilers, but before that, he had points in four straight against them. If Bruce Cassidy continues to give Hertl nearly 20 minutes per game, he has a good opportunity to get on the score sheet again tonight.
