Best NHL Prop Bets for New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 4
By Mark Wallis
When the puck drops in tonight's game between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes, one thing is for certain - we are in for a entertaining game!
The Rangers will be looking to complete its second four game sweep of these playoffs, while the Hurricanes will be doing all that they can to extend the series for at least one more game.
Carolina is the home favorite to win tonight's game, instead of playing a side, I am taking a goalie prop that has hit in five of the last seven games played.
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line, Total
Puck Line
- Rangers (+1.5): -205
- Hurricanes (-1.5): +168
Moneyline
- Rangers: +130
- Hurricanes: -156
Total: 5.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Prediction and Pick
The New York Rangers have been methodically working its way through these NHL playoffs and are undefeated in that approach.
The Rangers are outscoring their opponents 26-15 and have shined on special teams. Further, New York is converting 34.5% of its Power Play opportunities and has a 93.8% Penalty Kill rate.
The one area that has been a "weakness" is in the number of shots on goal they have allowed Carolina to take in this series. The Hurricanes are averaging 43 SOG during the first three games played against the Rangers.
Igor Shesterkin has been elite in goal for the Rangers in this series with Carolina. He has posted a 93.8% save rate and 2.3 GAA.
I expect the Hurricanes to leave everything on the ice tonight trying to fend off being swept at home. Likewise, I am also expecting Shesterkin to put on another masterful performance in goal. Give me the over in Shesterkin's saves in what is sure to be a heck of a game!
PICK: Igor Shesterkin o30.5 Saves
