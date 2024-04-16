Best NHL Prop Bets Today: Papi Continues his Offensive Dominance
Expect Matthews and other big stars to show-up in tonight's big games.
As the NHL regular seasons draws to a close, tonight's action-packed slate is brimming with compelling narratives, each adding layers of excitement and intrigue to the games.
These storylines not only enrich the experience for fans, but also uncover numerous opportunites for bettors.
The combination of season-defining matchups and individual player milestones, provides substantial betting value, and I have found my three best prop bets for tonight's action, check them out below!
Best NHL Prop Bets Today
- Auston Matthews OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal
- Andrei Kuzmenko OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
- Lucas Raymond OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Auston Matthews OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal
Who else but Papi? Matthews has been one of the hottest players in hockey of late, as he aims to become the ninth player in NHL history to score 70 goals in a single season, and the first in the salary cap era. Chasing this prestigious milestone, Matthews’ motivation to shoot frequently is undeniably high, as he fired an impressive 10 shots on goal in his last outing, and I expect him to continue to do so until he lights the lamp.
Game narrative aside, Matthews has still shown consistency with this aggressive play, surpassing this line in seven of his last eleven games. Specifically against the Florida Panthers, his track record bolsters this prediction further, having exceeded this line in three of their last four matchups.
I think he hits 70 tonight, but until he does so, it’s reasonable to anticipate that he will maintain his aggressive, goal-oriented approach, leading to a high volume of shots, which should allow him to clear this line comfortably in tonight’s game.
Andrei Kuzmenko OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Well isn’t this poetic? Tonight’s game marks Kuzmenko’s first game back in Vancouver against his former team since being traded. To say this adds a significant motivational factor would be an understatement.
On the statistical side, Kuzmenko has been ripping the puck lately. He has exceeded this line in nine out of his last eleven games, including a current streak of six consecutive games. Particularly notable is that in four of those six games, he registered at least four shots on goal, comfortably clearing the available line tonight.
Given his recent form, paired with the emotional backdrop presented tonight, Kuzmenko looks poised towards a heightened performance, as he’ll be more driven than ever to demonstrate his capabilities, which should result in him continuing his hot streak of getting pucks on net.
Lucas Raymond OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
This matchup is pivotal for the Red Wings tonight, as it’s a must-win to secure the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, adding a layer of urgency likely to elevate the team’s, and particularly Raymond’s offensive efforts.
Luckily for Raymond, he lines up against the Montreal Canadiens, who not only show many defensive vulnerabilities, but who he has historically thrived against. In his last two games against the Canadiens, Raymond has recorded six or more shots on goal, which gives us a massive discount on his line tonight. This trend aligns well with the vulnerabilities of the Canadiens, who have been allowing the second-highest number of shots on goal overall this season, and the ninth most shots to right wingers over their last ten games.
Given the high stakes of the game, Raymond’s recent success against the Canadiens, and Montreal’s defensive weaknesses, I have no doubt that he will fire way more than 2.5 shots on goal tonight.