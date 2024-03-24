Best NHL Prop today: Back Johansson and the Lightning on the 1st Period Under
Breaking down why this particular matchup checks all the boxes for a first period under
By Mark Wallis
In this matchup between the Eastern Conference Tampa Bay Lightning and the Western Conference Anaheim Ducks, we get two teams with different plans once the regular season ends.
Tampa Bay currently holds the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Ducks have been eliminated from playoff contention. In what is expected to be a lopsided game, there is however, an opportunity for us to exploit!
Here's how I'm betting on Sunday's NHL slate.
Lightning vs. Ducks Odds, Spread and Total
Lightning vs. Ducks Prediction and Pick
Tampa Bay is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the LA Kings last night, a game that for all intents and purposes, they should have won. That does not bode well for the Ducks. In what might have been a "trap" game for the Lightning before the loss last night, has now become a "get-right" game. Look for a focused, determined, and dominating performance from Tampa Bay tonight.
In goal for the Lightning tonight will be Jonas Johansson. Johansson will be taking on an Anaheim team that in its last five home games has only been able to average 23.6 SOG in that stretch, and scoring an average of just 1.80 goals/game. Those woeful numbers for the Ducks makes this play shine!
While Johansson only has one road start in the last 28 days, he did not allow a goal in the first period and only allowed one goal for the entire game to go along with a 94.7% save rate.. An angry Lightning team, with really good goalie, is really bad news for a Ducks team that is more focused on having this season be over.
PICK: Ducks 1st Period UNDER 0.5 Goals
For more hockey picks and information, you can find me on Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
