Best NHL Prop Today: Bet the 1st Period Total in Bruins vs. Panthers
Here is why I am backing the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers to not score first period goals tonight!
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division is sure to be a heavy-weight battle with playoff seedings at stake. Both the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins have 97 points and are fighting for the coveted No. 1 spot in the division when the playoffs start in less than a month.
Bruins vs. Panthers Prop Bet
It is a great spot for us to target a first-period under as this game is sure to see more defense than offense. Florida's style of play recently can be best described as a "beat them up in the first period" approach. As a result, the Panthers have only scored twice in the first period in their last 8 games, and Florida has not allowed a goal in the first period in their last two games.
For their part, the Bruins have found ways to get on the scoreboard in the first period, just not with multiple goals. Boston has not scored 2-plus goals in the first period in eight of its last nine games. The Bruins have also not allowed a goal in the first period in their last three games.
With this game having such importance in the playoff seeding race, you can expect that both sides will have difficulty finding ways to score in this game, especially in the first period.
Pick: Bruins/Panthers 1st period UNDER 1.5
The odds are subject to change.
