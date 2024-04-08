Best NHL Team Prop Bet for Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto holds the key to the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, and that is why I am targeting this first period team under.
By Mark Wallis
The road to the last Wild Card in the Eastern Conference goes through Toronto. The Maple Leafs have six more games until the end of the regular season, and four of them are against teams fighting for that last spot.
The Maple Leafs play Pittsburgh on Monday night, New Jersey (twice), and Detroit over the next five days. Thankfully for Toronto, the team has already secured their place in the playoffs this year and can use these tightly contested games to use as a springboard into the playoffs.
Pittsburgh has five games left on the season, and can ill-afford to drop a single point along the way as they sit in a three-way tie with Philadelphia and Washington, all just one point behind Detroit. This is going to be the race to watch till the end of the season!
Instead of playing either side to win in this game, I am going to target a first period team under, and back a goalie that is on a four game streak keeping teams off the scoreboard in the first period.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Odds, Spread and Total
Penguins vs Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick
Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov has been on a first period under streak. In his last four games, he has not allowed a goal to be scored on him in the first period, and only once in the last seven.
Pittsburgh has been scoring goals in the first period, but against teams without a goalie the likes of Samsonov. With so much riding on every game for the Penguins, they can not afford to take any chances with the puck and give the edge to Toronto. I look for a more conservative approach to this game by Pittsburgh, thereby limiting scoring opportunities for both teams.
PICK: Pittsburgh Penguins u0.5 1st Period (+105)
