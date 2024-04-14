Best NHL Team Prop for Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks
Breaking down why a team first period total is the best way to approach this game between the Hurricanes and the Blackhawks
By Mark Wallis
There are two races to keep an eye on in tonight's Eastern vs Western Conference game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks. Carolina is still in the hunt for the President's Cup and a regulation win tonight would give them two more crucial points. The Blackhawks are in a different race, and that is for the lottery pick in the upcoming NHL draft.
The Blackhawks currently hold the second-worst record in the NHL at 23-51-5, with only 17 of those wins coming in regulation. They have their eyes on the future and are looking to replicate last year's draft, where they used their number one pick to select Connor Bedard first overall. Bedard has had an outstanding rookie season, despite missing several weeks with a broken jaw.
Carolina is still in the hunt for the President's Cup, and with just two games remaining on the schedule, they need every point they can gather.
Carolina is the heavy favorite to win this game, instead of paying the hefty price, I am approaching this game with a first period under, at a much more reasonable price.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks Prediction and Pick
The Carolina Hurricanes are building momentum for a deep playoff run. For the 'Canes, that momentum comes from their stifling defense. Carolina has held teams scoreless for an entire game eight times this season, they have three of those shutouts in their last seven games.
Pytor Kochetkov has been a crucial part of that Hurricane defense, as he has been able to give goalie #1 Frederik Andersen some much-needed rest, without losing anything defensively. In Kochetkov's last two road games, he has only allowed one goal to be scored and has posted a 97.9% save rate.
The Carolina defense is only allowing their goalie to face an average of 22.8 SOG in their last three road games. That doesn't bode well for the Blackhawks, whose offense has only managed to take 22.3 SOG in their last three home games.
When there is a team playing the "clamp-down" defense that the 'Canes are, playing a team that is only taking 22.3 SOG (well below the league average of 30 SOG), a first period under just makes sense.
PICK: Chicago Blackhawks Team Total u0.5 1st Period -130
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
You can get more hockey information and picks on my daily show "The NHL Betting Insiders Show" at 11:45am EST every day.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.