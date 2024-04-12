Best NHL Team Prop for Carolina Hurricanes vs St. Louis Blues
Breaking down why I am going to approach this game with team first period under to take advantage of a stifling defense
By Mark Wallis
The Carolina Hurricanes travel to St. Louis tonight, in this matchup between the Eastern and Western Conferences. Unfortunately for St. Louis, their playoff window has almost completely shut, with them on the outside looking in. Carolina is headed to the playoffs and is currently the favorite to win the Stanley Cup.
The Cane's are heavily favored tonight, and rightfully so. They have been dominating lately, as they are building the momentum needed for a strong push into the playoffs. Instead of paying the heavy premium for the Hurricanes, I am taking an approach that is easier to digest.
Carolina Hurricanes vs St. Louis Blues Prediction and Pick
Carolina has been stifling with its defense lately, having held teams to just an average of 1.17 goals a game in their last six games. They have held teams scoreless in three of those six games.
Frederik Andersen will be starting in goal for Carolina. He has a 4-1-0 record in his last five games, including his horrendous outing in Boston, where he gave up three goals in the first period. His response was to hold Columbus scoreless for the entire game his very next start. Andersen has accounted for two of the three shutouts the Hurricanes have had in the past 14 days.
St. Louis has been fighting for its playoff life for the last couple of weeks, and they are ultimately, going to come up short this year. It will be difficult for them to find the motivation to stay competitive in this game. While the Blues have found ways to score in the first period on lower-tier teams, they have not been able to do so against teams with an above .500 record in their last seven games.
PICK: St. Louis Blues u0.5 1st Period +100
