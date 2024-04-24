Best NHL Team Prop for Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs
Breaking down why this 5-1 first period team total under is the way to approach the game between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight
By Mark Wallis
I am looking for a little bit of a bounce back from last night's first period prop, and I have found just the spot to get things right!
Boston travels to Toronto tonight for a Game 3 matchup between these Metropolitan Division rivals. With the series tied at 1-1, Toronto will be looking to take advantage of its home ice for the next two games. This is bound to be an exciting game to watch!
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Total
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick
These teams have met six times this season, four games during the regular season and the other two being playoff games. The Boston Bruins dominated the regular season contests by beating the Leafs in all four games. And with Toronto coming out of Boston with the series tied, the odds makers have this at just about a pick 'em game.
Let me tell you why a first period under in this game makes the most sense. It begins with Jeremy Swayman, the starting goalie for the Bruins. In Game 1, Swayman was dominant in his performance over the Maple Leafs. So much so, that there was talk that he would get the start in Game 2 over Linus Ullmark, which would have been a break in the rotation the goalies have shared for the majority of the season. Ullmark's performance in Game 2 helped lead to a 3-2 win for the Maple Leafs. Expect Swayman to put the bulk of the defense on his back and log another stellar performance.
Swayman allowed just one goal in Game 1 and posted an incredible 97.2% save rate. In addition to Swayman, the Bruins' defense has been masterful against the Leafs all year. The Bruins have only allowed a Maple Leaf first period score in one of the six games they have played so far. The lone blemish coming in Game 2 with Ullmark in goal. I don't see that happening again against Swayman.
PICK: Toronto 1st Period Team Total u0.5 +125
