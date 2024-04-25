Best NHL Team Prop for Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders
Breaking down why this first period team total is the best way to approach this game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders
By Mark Wallis
The Carolina Hurricanes took advantage of their home ice and jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the New York Islanders in this best-of-seven Divisional series. Now, the series moves to New York for the next two games.
Carolina was the odds on favorite to win this series, and even being on the road, they remain the heavy favorite to win tonight's game.
Here's our favorite prop bet for this massive Game 3 from UBS Arena.
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Prediction and Pick
The Hurricanes will be starting Frederik Andersen in goal tonight when the puck drops in Game 3. Andersen has been stellar so far in this series against the Islanders, only allowing an average of 2.01 goals per game and posting a 91.3% save rate.
THe Islanders were able to log first period goals on Andersen in both games of this series so far. While normally, that would cause pause for concern- in both games, the scoring was a result of "flukie" events and not the typical "Andersen Standard". In the first game, it was a Islander power play goal with less than 2 minutes left in the first period. In Game 2, the Hurricanes came out and as a unit, looked like they were just coasting through to the next round, and the Islanders made them pay by posting three goals in the first.
I don't see either of those happening tonight in New York. The Hurricanes survived a scare in Game 2- and I expect them to respond tonight. Andersen, during the regular season, was much better on the road at keeping teams off the scoreboard in the first period. Including the playoffs, Andersen has had 18 starts this year, only six of which have been road starts. He has held teams scoreless in the first period in four of those six games.
PICK: New York Islanders Team Total u0.5 1st Period -105
