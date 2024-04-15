Best NHL Team Prop for Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers
Breaking down why this first period under in the Senators vs Rangers game is tonight's best team prop!
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's Eastern Conference matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers has more importance than first glance would indicate. Which is why I am backing the team with the most incentive to win.
The New York Rangers are sitting atop the Metropolitan Division and are in a very tight race for the President's Cup. With 112 points, the Rangers are one point ahead of both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Dallas Stars. With one game remaining for all three teams, every single point matters.
The Rangers are the heavy favorites in tonight's game, which is why I am approaching this game with a first period under to avoid paying the heavy premium of picking a side.
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Prediction and Pick
With tonight's game, the New York Rangers are completing the regular season and could very well find themselves in a wait-and-see situation should the outcome be anything other than a regulation win.
The two teams also in the chase, the Hurricanes and Stars, play over the next two days and will have the benefit of knowing exactly what they have to do in order to overtake New York.
The Ottawa Senators are not going to the playoffs and are on the front-end of a back-to-back schedule to finish out the season.
Playing the Rangers and then the Boston Bruins, two elite teams, in consecutive nights, is not the ideal way for the Senators to finish the year.
Having a team that has little incentive to compete, playing a team that has so much to gain, is the perfect spot for us to exploit.
PICK: Ottawa Senators Team Total u0.5 1st Period +100
