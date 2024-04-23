Best NHL Team Prop for Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers
Breaking down why playing a team first period prop makes sense for tonight's game between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers.
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's NHL playoff match-up between Metropolitan Division rivals, the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers, is sure to be just as exciting as the first game in this series. The New York Rangers took a 1-0 series lead by beating the Capitals 4-1 and will be looking to go up two games by the end of the night.
The Rangers are the heavy favorites to do just that, which is why I will be approaching this game with a first-period team total prop instead.
Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers Odds, Spread and Total
Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Washington Capitals found themselves struggling to make it to the playoffs and it showed in Game 1 of this series. The New York Rangers are the better team in just about every metric both offensively and defensively.
Rangers starting goalie, Igor Shesterkin, was dominant in the opening game, and I am expecting a repeat performance tonight. Shesterkin comes into this game riding a three-game streak for holding teams scoreless in the first period and did so in 54% of his 56 regular and post-season starts this year.
Washington only managed 21 SOG in the first game of this series, and with the Rangers defense playing as well as it is, that number is not likely to increase. In Shesterkin's last seven home starts, he has a 93.6% save rate and is 6-1-0.
PICK: Washington Capitals 1st Period Team Total u0.5 (-125)
