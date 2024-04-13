Best NHL Team Total Prop for Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers
Breaking down why targeting a team total is the best way to approach this game between the Sabres and the Panthers.
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Florida Panthers will be the third and final regular season meeting for these two Atlantic Division rivals this year.
The Panthers have won the previous two meetings.
With Florida being such the heavy favorite to win this game, I am going to approach it with a team total prop instead, to find more value.
If you’re looking to bet on the NHL tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Buffalo Sabres vs Florida Panthers Prediction and Pick
Florida has been absolutely shutting teams down this past week.
On the season, the Panthers have amassed seven shutouts- three of those shutouts have come in the Panthers last four games! Starting Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is responsible for two of those shutouts happening in his last three starts. In his last four home starts, Bobrovsky has only allowed a total of nine goals for a 2.25 GAA.
Since being officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Sabres have lost their only two road games, not scoring more than two goals in either of them. With only two more road games on tap for Buffalo's season, I do not see them doing anything more than trying to survive and get back home injury free.
When we have a team that is looking towards playing for Lord Stanley's Cup and another that is looking to get the season over with, it usually ends with the latter not scoring much, if at all.
PICK: Buffalo Team Total u2.5 (-120)
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
You can get more hockey information and picks on my daily show "The NHL Betting Insiders Show" at 11:45am EST every day.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.