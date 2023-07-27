Best NRFI and YRFI bets today (All Ohtani in Detroit)
Both aces will be on the mound in Detroit, but that doesn't mean we won't see any offense between the Angels and Tigers.
By Josh Yourish
We have a light slate of MLB games today, so there’s a chance that even betting on every game (responsibly) won’t make for a very exciting night of baseball. However, we can add to the excitement with some first inning over/under bets.
I’ve been giving out my No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets all week and after starting off the week hot, I’ll admit yesterday wasn’t too pretty. That doesn’t mean today won’t be a 2-for-2 day, so let’s get into my picks.
Best NRFI bet today
Guardians vs. White Sox -130
The White Sox have been one of the worst first inning teams offensively this year. They’re near the bottom of the league averaging just 0.40 first inning runs per game. Chicago is also 27th in OPS this month. Tanner Bibee will be able to get through the first with no issues for Cleveland and so will his counterpart Dylan Cease. Cease hasn’t been great this season, but in his last two starts he’s only allowed one run apiece and he has a 1.71 first inning ERA.
Best YRFI bet today
Angels vs. Tigers Game 1 (-106)
It’s the very first game of the day and the first of a double-header in Detroit. The aces for each team will be on the mound, but things haven’t been going great for Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher lately. Ohtani has given up five runs in each of his three starts this month and has allowed six home runs over those 16.1 innings. Ohtani is obviously a threat not just give up an early run, but to drive on in himself.
Michael Lorenzen on the other side was excellent last time out going seven scoreless, but his FIP is 4.03 compared to his 3.49 ERA which says regression could be coming. The Angels are also seventh in team OPS in the month of July.
