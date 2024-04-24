Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Diamondbacks' Offense is Hot Starter)
We have another slate of MLB games to watch and bet on today and we're going to focus on a couple of NRFI and YRFI bets, which stands for "No Run First Inning" and "Yes Run First Inning".
If you don't want to watch all nine innings of a baseball game, these types of bets are for you. You'll know if it wins or loses by the end of the opening frame which can set up some electric moments as a bettor.
If you want to dabble on these types of bets today, I'm going to break down my favorite NRFI and YRFI bets for today's slate.
Best YRFI Bet Today
- Diamondbacks/Cardinals YRFI (-105)
No team is better offensively in the first inning this season than the Arizona Diamondbacks, who lead the Majors in OPS (1.095) and runs (1.08 per game) in the opening frame.
They get to face Kyle Gibson this afternoon, who has an ugly 5.04 ERA on the season. I'm going to back on the Diamondbacks to record at least one run in this matinee showdown.
Best NRFI Bet Today
- Mets/Giants NRFI (-140)
The New York mets have an OPS of .558 in the opening frame while also averaging the fewest runs per 1st inning in the Majors this season at 0.26. Today, they'll face a Giants teams that's not much better in that area, averaging only 0.36 first inning runs per game which ranks 24th in MLB.
The biggest concern for the Giants should be that Blake Snell gets the start and he has an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts. You have to think he'll bounce back sooner rather than later so let's hope he can keep things together against the Mets in the first inning today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
