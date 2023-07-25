Best NRFI and YRFI bets today (First inning excellence in Minnesota)
George Kirby has been phenomenal early in games this year, but still not as good as Pablo Lopez has been in the first inning since June 1.
By Josh Yourish
It was a perfect 2-for-2 day on my No Run First Inning and Yes Run First inning bets yesterday and that moves me to 3-for-4 on the week. That’s not a bad start at all and we’ll look to keep it rolling today with two more bets today.
The first inning of a baseball game is usually when everybody is still settling in, but not me, that’s when I’m most locked into the game, because we can cash-in early to start our night off right. Here are my first inning Over/Under 0.5 run bets for July 25:
Best NRFI bet today
I’m going back to the well after hitting on this series for my NRFI yesterday.
Today, George Kirby will take the mound opposite Pablo Lopez and that’s great news for the NRFI.
Kirby has been great in the first inning all season with a 1.89 ERA which ranks him eighth best of all starting pitchers.
Pablo Lopez for the season is on the other end of that spectrum ranking 40th of 63 qualified pitchers with an ERA of 4.95.
However, that’s just because of a few rough first innings early in the year. In June and July, he’s made nine starts and allowed just one first inning run.
I don’t know if you’re any good at math, but that’s an ERA of 1.00. Sounds good to me.
Best YRFI bet today
I’m feeling very good about another 2-for-2 evening with this pick.
Austin Gomber is taking the mound for the Colorado Rockies and not only does he has an ERA over six for the year, he also has a 6.75 first inning ERA, and the Washington Nationals crush left-handed pitching.
Washington is fourth best in the league in terms of OPS against lefties and Lane Thomas has eight home runs off lefties this year.
