Best NRFI and YRFI bets today (No early offense in Chicago)
The Cubs and White Sox are going head-to-head and neither team has been able to score early all year long.
By Josh Yourish
Wednesday’s are busy in the MLB, there’s almost always a full slate and like always we have some early starts and a lot of afternoon baseball to get us through the middle of the work week. Unless you’re like me and your job is sports betting, then you probably don’t have that many spare minutes during the day to check in on the games, but we can all find the time to watch an inning. That’s all you need to enjoy a No Run First Inning or Yes Run First Inning bet.
Here are my favorite first inning bets for today with some daytime baseball thrown in.
Best NRFI bet today
Lance Lynn is on the mound for the Chicago White Sox against Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman and I’ll be mentioning Lynn later, because he actually has the worst first inning ERA of all qualified starting pitchers.
However, that just provides more value for this bet, because I actually love it because of the two offenses, well and Marcus Stroman.
Stroman is No. 2 in the league with a first inning ERA of 0.86.
The White Sox are 27th in first inning runs per game, only scoring 0.38 and the Cubs are 29th at 0.36.
When two of the very worst first inning offenses match up that’s a big deal for a NRFI bet.
Best YRFI bet today
Johan Oviedo is on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates and that means you should be betting the Yes Run First Inning in their game.
If it wasn’t for the first inning, Oviedo would be having an excellent year. However, he’s 3-11 with an ERA well into the fours because of an 8.10 ERA in the first inning.
Only Lance Lynn and Jordan Lyles are worse. That sounds like a good pitcher to fade to me, especially against the San Diego Padres who are fourth in first inning runs per game at 0.66.
