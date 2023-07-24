Best NRFI and YRFI bets today (Slam Diego starts fast)
The Padres have been hitting the ball really well and they have an opportunity to jump out to a big lead against the Pirates today.
By Josh Yourish
It’s a day that ends in "Y" between the months of April and September, so that means Major League Baseball.
There’s plenty of games tonight and plenty of ways to cash-in on those games. One of my personal favorites is the first inning over/under 0.5 run bets. Today, I have a great No Run First Inning and an even better Yes Run First Inning bet for you.
Let’s get right into the picks.
Best NRFI bet today
Mariners vs. Twins -125
The Seattle Mariners have their ace on the mound today and Luis Castillo is 21st in the MLB in first inning ERA at 3.15.
That’s of the group of qualified starting pitchers and if Kenta Maeda qualified then he would be No. 11 with an ERA of 2.00 in the first inning. Maeda has only allowed two earned runs in the first inning across his nine starts this season.
The top of the Seattle order has also been struggling a bit this month. In July, Julio Rodriguez has a .724 OPS and Jarred Kelenic has a .686 OPS. The Mariners are 21st in first inning runs scored per game.
Best YRFI bet today
Pirates vs. Padres -128
Yu Darvish will start for the San Diego Padres tonight and facing the Pittsburgh Pirates isn’t exactly a tough matchup.
Darvish has a 2.12 ERA in the first inning this season, so it’ll be up to the Padres to cash this YRFI bet for us.
To punt on one side of a YRFI you have to love the other matchup, and I do.
Quinn Priester made his debut last week and got shelled by the Cleveland Guardians. He doesn’t have impressive stuff and loves to challenge hitters in the strike zone. Priester only had two strikeouts over 5.1 innings
Priester’s fastball tops out around 94 mph and sits like 91-93 which means you better be Kyle Hendricks in terms of your control to survive in the big leagues and Priester is far from that.
The Padres will hunt his fastball early and will have a big lead right away.
