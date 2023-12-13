Best Odds for All Four Golf Majors
Breaking down the defending champions, locations, and odds for the 2024 major championships
The calendar is about to turn from 2023 to 2024 which means it's time to start looking at the upcoming golf majors.
As usual, the golf majors season will begin with the Masters in April, followed by the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June, and the Open Championship in August. Let's take a look at which each major will take place and then the opening odds for all four.
Who Won the 2023 Golf Major Tournaments?
- Masters: Jon Rahm
- PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka
- U.S. Open: Wyndham Clark
- The Open Championship: Brian Harman
Where are the 2024 Golf Major Tournaments?
- Masters: Augusta National
- PGA Championship: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky
- U.S. Open: Pinehurst No. 2, Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina
- The Open Championship: Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
Odds to Win the 2024 Golf Major Tournaments
2024 Masters Odds
2024 PGA Championship Odds
2024 US Open Odds
2024 The Open Championship Odds
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.