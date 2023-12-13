Betsided

Best Odds for All Four Golf Majors

Breaking down the defending champions, locations, and odds for the 2024 major championships

By Iain MacMillan

Apr 9, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm poses for a photo with the Masters trophy after winning
Apr 9, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm poses for a photo with the Masters trophy after winning / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network
facebooktwitterreddit

The calendar is about to turn from 2023 to 2024 which means it's time to start looking at the upcoming golf majors.

As usual, the golf majors season will begin with the Masters in April, followed by the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June, and the Open Championship in August. Let's take a look at which each major will take place and then the opening odds for all four.

Who Won the 2023 Golf Major Tournaments?

  • Masters: Jon Rahm
  • PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka
  • U.S. Open: Wyndham Clark
  • The Open Championship: Brian Harman

Where are the 2024 Golf Major Tournaments?

  • Masters: Augusta National
  • PGA Championship: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky
  • U.S. Open: Pinehurst No. 2, Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina
  • The Open Championship: Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

Odds to Win the 2024 Golf Major Tournaments

2024 Masters Odds

2024 PGA Championship Odds

2024 US Open Odds

2024 The Open Championship Odds

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/Golf