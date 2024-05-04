Best Player prop for Eddie Rosario in game between Toronto Blue Jays vs Washington Nationals
Targeting Eddie Rosario with a Hit prop that has been right in 13 of his last 15 games!
By Mark Wallis
When the Toronto Blue Jays take the field against the Washington Nationals this afternoon in the second game of this interleague series, I will be focused on Nationals' Outfielder Eddie Rosario.
The Blue Jays will certainly be looking to turn things around after last nights 9-3 loss to the Nationals and will be looking for their starting pitcher, Kevin Gausman. Gausman is trying to turn around a slow start to the year and I thikn he can shut down Rosario, among others.
Here's my favorite player prop for Saturday's interleague matchup.
Best Player Prop for Blue Jays vs. Nationals
- Eddie Rosario Under 0.5 Hits (+115)
Toronto Blue Jays vs Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Rosario is struggling, there is no other way to say it. He has gone hitless in 13 of his last 15 games, and has yet to register a hit this season when playing at home, where he is 0-for-27.
Facing right-handed pitching this season for Roasario has been a nightmare. In his 64 plate appearances facing righty's, he has managed just five hits, posting a .088 Batting Average.
His struggles have resulted in him being pich-hit for in the latter innings when the Nationals have needed some offense. It is one thing for a batter to go through a rough patch with his hitting, it is on another level when your manager starts losing confidence in your hitting.
PICK: Washington Nationals Eddie Rosario u0.5 Hits +115
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can also follow my daily plays and track my record on BetStamp here.