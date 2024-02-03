Best Player Props for College Basketball Today (Target Jaedon LeDee vs. Utah Sate)
By Reed Wallach
With so much high profile action on Saturday's college hoops slate, let's take our eyes over to the player prop market.
Big man Jaedon LeDee takes center stage for San Diego State in one of the high profile matchups on Saturday's card against Utah State, should we target him to go over his point total? What about two top 10 matchups that feature Kansas hosting Houston and North Carolina and Duke meeting in a Tobacco Road showdown.
Here's our best player props for Saturday's card:
Best College Basketball Player Props for Saturday, February 3rd
- Jaedon LeDee OVER 17.5 Points
- KJ Adams UNDER 11.5 Points
- Jared McCain OVER 11.5 Points
Jaedon LeDee OVER 17.5 Points
LeDee has taken over as the Aztecs No. 1 scoring option this season, averaigng over 20 points per gmae while getting ot the free throw line nearly eight times per game. A beast around the rim, he heads into a high profile mid-major showdown against Utah State big man Great Osobor.
These two are set for war, but I'm expecting a big outing from the Aztecs big man as the Aggies defense is incredibly vulnerable on the inside. Utah State is 130th in field goal percentage allowed near the rim and 268th at two-point field goal percentage allowed.
LeDee has put up massive numbers this season, going over this mark in 12 of 18 games. I expect him to get the better of Osobor and go over it yet again.
KJ Adams UNDER 11.5 Points
Houston lets up nothing inside. The team is seventh in average shot shot distance and 77th in field goal percentage allowed at the rim.
With that being said, this figures to be a poor matchup for the rim-reliant Adams, who has taken six three's in three seasons with the Jayhawks.
While he has been a consistent scoring threat for KU this season, he has scored in double figures in every Big 12 game this season, I don't believe the game plan will figure much of him given that the Cougars are so lockdown on the interior.
Houston plays at a bottom 20 tempo, slowing games to a crawl, so there will be limited possessions in this one, and I believe Adams' doesn't play a factor. I'll go under.
Jared McCain OVER 11.5 Points
Look for the freshman McCain to be leaned on heavily on offense against a North Carolina defense that is ripe with shooting regression. The Tar Heels are holding foes to a sub-27% three-point percentage in ACC play despite allowing the highest open three rate, per ShotQuality. A third of the Tar Heels shots allowed from beyond the arc are deemed "open," which can give McCain, a 40% shooter from distance, plenty of clean looks.
He has scored double figures in six of eight ACC games, going over this mark in four of them. If this game is played at the Tar Heels' preferred pace, fast, that can give plenty of opportunity for the freshman to clear this mark.
