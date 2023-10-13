Best Prop Bets for Auburn vs. LSU in College Football Week 7
How to bet this SEC matchup from a player prop perspective.
By Reed Wallach
LSU's defense has been the laughing stock of the country, but how will the team fare at home against a poor offense? Can the Tigers get back on track defensively against Auburn?
Transfer quarterback Payton Thorne has struggled for Auburn, can he be the remedy for the LSU defense that hasn't stopped anybody in the FBS ranks? Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels has been performing at a Heisman Trophy level, but with a lingering injury and a stout Auburn defense, will he have a limited offensive output?
Here are two props I'm eyeing for this SEC matchup.
Best Prop Bets for Auburn vs. LSU in Week 7
- Jayden Daniels UNDER 66.5 Rushing Yards
- Payton Thorne UNDER 147.5 Passing Yards
If you are betting this weekend, do it at FanDuel Sportsbook, who is giving all new users $200 in bonus bets once you sign up below and bet $5 on your first bet.
Jayden Daniels UNDER 66.5 Rushing Yards
Daniels has contributed north of 2,300 total yards this season, including over 400 yards on the ground in six games. However, Daniels took a big shot against Missouri last week and may have a lingering rib injury.
Daniels is going to play, but will he run around as much given the injury he has sustained? I'm skeptical, especially with LSU projected to win by double digits.
After rushing for 99 yards two weeks ago and 130 last week, I think its time to sell high on Daniels rushing yard prop against an Auburn defense that is top 30 in EPA/Play this season.
Payton Thorne UNDER 147.5 Passing Yards
LSU's defense has been a disaster, but it's time to buy low on this unit against arguably the worst offense in the SEC. Outside of destroying Samford, Thorne hasn't gone over this total, including passing for 141 yards against UMass.
Thorne passed for 82 yards against Georgia and 44 against Texas A&M before being benched. On the road, in a hostile environment, I believe Auburn looks to keep this game on the ground and out of Thorne's hands.
For what it's worth, LSU's pass rush has been strong, 36th in Pro Football Focus' grading. With an extra week to prepare Auburn will look to keep this one on the ground and overpower a LSU defense that may be exhausted (and flat out bad).
The team won't want a shootout, and that means a ton of run plays which will get the clock moving, but Thorne going under his passing yard total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!