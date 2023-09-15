Best Prop Bets for Colorado State vs. Colorado in College Football Week 3
Will Shedeur Sanders' Heisman Trophy campaign continue?
By Reed Wallach
Colorado's dream start to the Deion Sanders tenure is the biggest story in college football. For the first time in three games, the Buffs are massive favorites heading into its game with blowout potential. How will that play out in the player prop market?
Check out our full game preview here, but this game will assess Shedeur Sanders' passing yards prop as well as Colorado State wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons' ability to go over his receiving yards prop with Travis Hunter set to be covering Tory Horton.
Here's our two favorite player props for this Saturday night matchup:
Best College Football Player Props for Colorado State-Colorado in Week 3
- Shedeur Sanders OVER 338.5 Passing Yards
- Justus Ross-Simmons OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
Shedeur Sanders OVER 338.5 Passing Yards
As noted in our Colorado betting deep dive, the Buffs offense only knows one speed: fast. It plays at a frenetic tempo and has explosive weapons all over the field with Sanders' anchoring an elite passing unit. The Buffs haven't been able to run the ball, 113th in success rate, so a lot has fallen on Sanders' arm, and he has delivered.
Sanders has passed for 903 yards in two games while completing 77% of his passes. The Rams defense will have no answer for the Buffaloes up-tempo attack after allowing 50 to Washington State in Week 1.
Further, given the flashy nature of this offense, and the clear directive for Sanders (and Travis Hunter) to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, expect the Buffaloes to keep pressing on offense for the QB to put up numbers
Justus Ross-Simmons OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
Simmons is a big target for the Rams passing attack, he hauled in five catches for 123 yards with a touchdown in the team's lone game as the team pushed the pace through the air in the second half.
While the Rams got smoked by Washington State, 50-24, the team may have found something with now starting quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who passed for 210 yards on 20 pass attempts with two passing touchdowns in about a half of work.
Further, he averaged more than 10 yards per pass. With the Rams having a week to prepare for this game, the offense should be in good shape against a questionable Colorado defense.
Both teams are likely going to run a ton of plays, and given the massive point spread, the Rams are going to be passing a ton, I'll lean towards Ross-Simmons going over this number yet again, especially considering Hunter will likely shade Tory Horton, Colorado State's No. 1 receiver.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
