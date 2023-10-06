Best Prop Bets for Arizona vs. USC in College Football Week 6
By Reed Wallach
USC and Arizona bookend Week 6 of the college football season in what should be an explosive game between two high-powered offenses and suspect defenses.
Of course, we want to see points when Caleb Williams laces it up and takes the field for the Trojans, will we see him cook again on Saturday night? We break that down in our player prop analysis as well as Tetairoa McMillian's receiving yards prop and more.
For more on this game, make sure to check out our betting breakdown on the point spread here.
Best Prop Bets for Arizona vs. USC in Week 6
- Caleb Williams OVER 332.5 Passing Yards
- Dorian Singer Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Tetairoa McMillan OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
Caleb Williams OVER 332.5 Passing Yards
On the surface, this may look like a high number for even the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to go over, but I'm here to tell you won't.
Williams cleared this number for the first time last weekend against Colorado when he passed for 403 yards. He'll need to attack this Wildcats defense through the air given that the team has been stout against the run but vulnerable against the pass, setting up an aerial assault from the Trojans offense.
Arizona is fourth in EPA/Rush, but 107th against the pass. Michael Penix Jr. just carved this defense to the tune of 363 passing yards for the best passing offense in college football and the Trojans may have similar success. The Wildcats are 126th in coverage grading per Pro Football Focus and may be prone to give up several chunk plays to Williams through the air.
This number looks daunting, but I'm here to tell you it's justified.
Dorian Singer Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Singer transferred from Arizona last season and has played a decent amount in a loaded wide receiver room for the Trojans, north of 68%. Singer only has 12 grabs on the year, but three have been for touchdowns. It's clear that he has a nose for the end zone and I believe Lincoln Riley will look to get his guy a touchdown grab against his former team in a project shootout.
Tetairoa McMillan OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
McMillan is taking the place of Singer this season after the latter left for Southern California. He has 39 targets through five games this season and the 6'5" wide receiver has been a monster in the passing game, averaging over 14 yards per catch this season.
Noah Fiftia started in place of the injured Jayden de Laura last week, but it didn't change the game plan, as McMillan had 10 targets with two touchdown grabs, but only 45 yards. The USC defense is outside the top 100 in explosive pass rate and right around the national average in terms of yards per pass attempt allowed.
We aren't certain who is starting under center for the Wildcats just yet, but I'm not concerned. The team will likely be chasing the Trojans and I expect McMillan to do his fair share and have a big showing.
If you are going to bet on any of these prop bets, I recommend doing it at Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is matching all new users first bet up to $1,000. Don't miss out and sign up below!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!