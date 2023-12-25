Best Prop Bets for Bowling Green vs. Minnesota in Quick Lane Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Bowling Green and Minnesota meet in the first of three on Tuesday's college football bowl slate.
The Quick Lane Bowl pits the Falcons' turnover-centric defense against a Minnesota team that is starting third stinger Cole Kramer for the first time, how will that alter the player prop market?
I got you covered with my three favorite player props for Tuesday's bowl opener:
Best Prop Bets for Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
- 1st Half Under 17.5
- Cole Kramer to Throw an Interception
- Connor Bazelak OVER 182.5 Passing Yards
1st Half Under 17.5
The total is low, but it's tough to see many fireworks from either offense given the state of each unit.
Minnesota is onto a third-string quarterback who has little experience, facing a defensive line that is 20th in the country in success rate and top half of the country in success rate. I expect the Gophers to keep this on the ground and limit Kramer's mistakes as much as possible.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green has been able to run well this season, but this is still a MAC offense that is outside the top 80 in yards per play on offense.
It's a low total, but rightfully so, I'll take the under in a slow starting game.
Cole Kramer to Throw an Interception
While I think Minnesota is going to try and limit the pass attempts for Kramer, I think it's a matter of time before he's turned over.
Kramer has passed the ball 14 times across 14 seasons and now will face a Bowling Green defense that has forced more turnovers than any team in the country. The defense is constantly hunting for the ball and I believe the lack of experience will hurt Kramer.
At + money I'm all over this prop.
Connor Bazelak OVER 182.5 Passing Yards
Bazelak finished the season on a high note, going over this mark in three straight games. While Bowling Green is typically a run-first offense, the team may be down its top two running backs heading into this one.
Star RB Terion Stewart has missed the last two games to finish the season, and his often-used backup (and team's leading receiver) Ta'ron Keith is in the transfer portal. However, I'm still going to take a shot on the over with Minnesota grading out as a poor pass defense all season.
The unit won't have its defensive coordinator Joe Rossi for this one (now the DC at Michigan State) and was the bottom half of the country in completion percentage allowed as well as yards per pass attempt allowed.
There may be limited possessions in this one, but I believe the Falcons can hit enough passes to get over this incredibly tame number.
