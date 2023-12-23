Best Prop Bets for Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State in Hawaii Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Coastal Carolina and San Jose State meet in Honolulu, Hawaii as part of the Hawaii Bowl in the 2023 bowl calendar.
You can head on over to the BetSided Bowl Bash tab for our full game betting preview and all your bowl season needs, but this game is going to focus on both quarterbacks rushing yard props in freshman Ethan Vasko and San Jose State dual-threat QB Chevan Cordeiro as well as stud wide receiver Sam Pickney.
- Ethan Vasko OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
- Chevan Cordeiro OVER 15.5 Rushing Yards
- Sam Pinckney OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards
Ethan Vasko OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
The freshman quarterback has made three starts already this season and has proven to be capable with his legs, including a monster 170 yard outing on the ground against Old Dominion.
Overall, across three starts he tallied 37 carries for 236 yards. Even if you take out the big game agaisnt ODU, Vasko rushed for 45 yards against a vaunted James Madison defense and 21 against another strong defensive front in Texas State.
I believe the Chanticleers will be using Vasko as a rusher often. The Spartans defensive line doesn't stop the run at all, 125th in defensive line yards and 99th in yards per carry allowed. Given that the team is a favorite above a touchdown, that implies Coastal Carolina will be in a negative game script and playing from behind, giving me even more confidence Vasko can get north over the total.
Chevan Cordeiro OVER 15.5 Rushing Yards
Cordeiro has become more of a pocket passer during his time at San Jose State, but he is more than capable as a runner, going over this mark in seven of 12 games this season.
While the senior from Honolulu is prone to taking sacks, Coastal Carolina's defensive line will give him ample opportunities to rip off chunk plays, the Chanticleers are 113th in tackles for loss and 112th in defensive line yards.
With little pressure, Cordeiro may only need a few carries to clear this mark.
Sam Pinckney OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards
CCU will be down Jared Brown, but that should only lead to more volume for Pinckney, the team's dynamic pass catcher.
Pinckney has shown out as well with Vasko under center, totaling 63 yards against James Madison, 81 against Texas State and 69 against Old Dominion in the freshman's three starts.
Given that the Chanticleers are expected to play from behind for much of this one, catching more than a touchdown, I expect the team to target Pinckney often to get the offense going.
