Best Prop Bets for LSU vs. Alabama in Week 10
By Reed Wallach
All eyes will be on Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday night when LSU and Alabama meet in a battle that very well could determine the SEC West.
The Crimson Tide have found its rhythm on offense after a shaky start to the season, but will face arguably the best offense in college football, led by Heisman Trophy contender Jayden Daniels. Can Jalen Milroe and Jermaine Burton keep it rolling on offense? I break three of my favorite player props for this SEC showdown on Saturday night.
Jalen Milroe OVER 242.2 Passing Yards
As noted in this week's Stacking the Box, Milroe has been as dangerous as any quarterback in college football on deep passes this season. While the Crimson Tide may have trouble down-to-down, the team has been able to generate a ton of deep passes. Alabama's starting quarterback has 17 big time throws to zero (!) turnover worthy passes while completing 60% of passes.
In a game that will feature plenty of points, Alabama will look to attack the LSU pass defense that is 119th in explosive pass rate. I'll go over on Milroe's passing yards prop.
Jermaine Burton OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
If Milroe is going over, it'll likely be with the help of Burton, who has been a machine this season. He has at least 58 receiving yards in all but one game this season and has been relied upon heavily in high leverage situations, take the 197 yard outing against Texas A&M when Alabama had to come from behind on the road.
I'm expecting a big effort from the Crimson Tide passing game and Burton is the team's most reliable pass catcher. Give me the senior's over receiving yards on Saturday.
Jayden Daniels OVER 277.5 Passing Yards
I can't only take Alabama props, so let's key in on Daniels, who has had no issue putting up big numbers all season long. He has cleared this mark in all but two games, against Grambling (269 passing yards) and Missouri (259).
While Alabama's secondary has been nails all season, Texas showed that the defense can be had over the top, rating bottom half of the country in explosive pass defense.
I believe that the Crimson Tide will bring a stout game plan against Daniels with an extra week to prepare, but if we look at last years games, it was Daniels' legs that caused issues for Alabama. Daniels only passed for 182 yards while rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown, I believe the hosts try to limit the Heisman contender's legs and make him more of a passer.
If that's the case, Daniels should showcase his improved passing abilities with the likes of Malik Nabers down field and clear this total in a projected shootout.
