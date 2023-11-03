Best Prop Bets for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State in College Football Week 10
How to attack the player prop market in the final 'Bedlam' of Big 12 play
By Reed Wallach
Oklahoama's undefeated season ended last week against Kansas, but the team will turn its attention to its rival Oklahoma State in the final Big 12 edition of 'Bedlam.'
OU's offense showed up against Kansas, and will need to again against a rejuvenated Oklahoma State offense that has been humming behind Doak award front runner Ollie Gordon, who has rushed for omre than 200 yards in each of his last two games.
Can Gordon continue to excel against a stout Oklahoma defense? What about OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has been doing a ton of heavy lifting for the Sooners?
Here's my favorite prop plays for Bedlam? You can also check out our betting preview for this game here.
Best Prop Bets for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State
- Dillon Gabriel OVER 271.5 Passing Yards
- Alan Bowman OVER 243.5 Passing Yards
- Ollie Gordon UNDER 121.5 Rushing Yards
Dillon Gabriel OVER 271.5 Passing Yards
Gabriel has been immense for the Sooners this season, passing for over 2,300 yards and running for nearly 300 yards on the ground, combining for 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.
While this seems like a lofty total, I think we are going to go over on this one. There should be plenty of possessions for both teams as each team is top 50 in plays per minute, giving us ample reps to get to this number.
Gabriel has passed for over this number in five of eight games this season and will go up against an Oklahoma State defense that is 98th in yards per pass attempt allowed and outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense. I won't be scared off by the number and go over on Saturday.
Alan Bowman OVER 243.5 Passing Yards
After a slow start to the season on offense for the Pokes, Mike Gundy finally settled on Bowman as the man under center and it has led to a big boost in offense in Stillwater.
In five full games under center, Bowman has gone over this number in three of five games and I believe Oklahoma State will need to attack the Sooners through the air. I'll touch on the OU rush defense, but the secondary remains the weak part of the defense.
The team is trending in the wrong direction in terms of pass defense, allowing 29 or more in three straight games and allowing Iowa State to move the ball through the air as well the game prior. OU is outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense this season and I believe the Pokes can find success with the aforementioned up-tempo nature of this game.
Ollie Gordon UNDER 121.5 Rushing Yards
Gordon has been nothing short of incredible over the last month, rushing for over 200 yards in the last two games and over 100 in the last five.
However, I'm going to sell high on him in a game that may feature a ton of passing. The Sooners defensive line is sturdy, top 10 in line yards and fifth in tackles for loss. There are plenty of avenues to Gordon having a big afternoon in Bedlam but staying under this total.
I'm simply taking the under out of principle that this number has reached too high.
If you are looking to bet these props, make sure to do it at Caesars Sportsbook, who will match all new users first bet up to $1,000! All you have to do is sign up below!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!