Best Prop Bets for Oregon State vs. Colorado in College Football Week 10
Will coaching changes effect Shedeur Sanders' player prop?
By Reed Wallach
Colorado's clock is ticking on clinching bowl eligibility and will need to score an upset victory in PAC-12 play in order to secure a bowl bid.
Will it come on Saturday night at home against Oregon State? The composition of the team will be slightly different with news coming down Friday morning that the team will be promoting Pat Shurmur to offensive coordinator in place of Sean Lewis. How will that impact player props for the likes of Buffaloes' quarterback Shedeur Sanders?
Here are my three favorite player props for Colorado vs. Oregon State in Week 10 action.
Best Player Props for Oregon State vs. Colorado
- Shedeur Sanders UNDER 295.5 Passing Yards
- Damien Martinez OVER 96.5 Rushing Yards
- D.J. Uiagalelei to Throw an Interception
Shedeur Sanders UNDER 295.5 Passing Yards
Sanders had a rough go last week against a strong UCLA defense, completing 62% of his passes for 217 yards with a touchdown. This is a serious drop off from his regular 300-plus yard performances, a bar he has cleared in five other games.
While the Buffs have a lot of firepower on offense, the team has been guided by an ace offensive coordinator in Sean Lewis. However, it was announced on Friday that former NFL head coach and play caller Pat Shurmur would take over for the former Kent State head coach, a shocking move this late in the season given the success of the Buffaloes offense at time in the first year under Deion Sanders' leadership.
It's tough to project what kind of changes will be coming for the Buffs offense, but I do believe we see the team slow down its tempo and try to establish the run more given Lewis' up-tempo philosophy. With that being said, I'll look to play the under on Sanders' passing yard prop that is already incredibly high against an Oregon State team that is outside the top 100 in plays per minute.
Damien Martinez OVER 96.5 Rushing Yards
Martinez is one of the most efficient running backs in college football. Running behind a veteran offensive line and with violent cuts, Martinez is averaging well over six yards per carry and has rushed for more than 80 yards in all but one games this season.
While 80 yards doesn't cash this prop, it highlights the high floor Martinez proudces at. With that being said, he'll be going up against a Colorado defense that is bottom 40 in both yards per carry and explosive ruhs rate. I believe that Oregon State wants to establish the run against an outmatched Colorado defensive line and avoid any possible turnovers, setting up for a big outing from Martinez.
D.J. Uiagalelei to Throw an Interception
Uiagalelei has been playing in a very passer-friendly system behind the offensive line of Oregon State and potent run game, but regression is coming.
DJU has only thrown four interceptions on the year, which is a fair mark given that he has six turnover worthy plays this whole season, but he's starting to fall into old habits. Uiagalelei has three turnover worthy plays over the last two games and his completion percentage continues to be shaky. I have a feeling a mistake is coming against an aggressive Colorado defense that is 34th in turnovers gained this season.
The Clemson transfer has completed only 59% of his passes all season and is starting to throw more risky passes. On the road, I think we see an interception come given his shaky accuracy.
