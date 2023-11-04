Best Prop Bets for UCLA vs. Arizona in College Football Week 10
By Reed Wallach
UCLA and Arizona meet on Saturday night in a PAC-12 battle.
Arizona has been a pleasant surprise this season, a few bounces away from an undefeated start to the season and will look to continue its impressive season against a UCLA team that has been more focused on its defense than its offense, a departure from recent trends under head coach Chip Kelly.
Ethan Garbers has been in-and-out of the lineup under center, but will face a difficult Arizona defense, will the team opt to keep this game on the ground and keep Garbers out of harm's way?
What about 6'5" stud receiver Tetairoa McMillian of Arizona? Can he have a standout showing against a vaunted Bruins' defense?
Here are my three favorite prop bets for UCLA vs. Arizona. You can find more coverage on this game with our full betting breakdown here.
Best Prop Bets for UCLA vs. Arizona
- Ethan Garbers UNDER 225.5 Passing Yards
- TJ Harden UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards
- Tetairoa McMillian OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
Ethan Garbers UNDER 225.5 Passing Yards
Garbers has gotten over this number in his last two starts since taking over for Dante Moore. However, that's against two of arguably the two worst defenses in the PAC-12 in Stanford and Colorado. He passed for 269 yards against the Buffs last week adn 240 against the Cardinal the week prior.
Arizona is top 40 in EPA/Play on defense, built around the team's ability to limit chunk plays, top half of the countyr in exploisve play rate.
This is a fade of Garbers, who still hasn't showcased a ton of upside, rather one of a game manager. I wonder if he can make the difficult throws on the road behind an offensive line that is bottom third in the nation in tackles for loss allowed and if Kelly's play calling allows him to get over the total.
TJ Harden UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards
Harden had his highest usage game of the season, but ailed to secure the job as the lead back in place of Carson Steele. Harden had 20 carries for 78 yards, but that came against a terrible Colorado rush defense. Arizona grades out as a top 10 rush defense, fourth in EPA/Rush and top 20 in yards per carry.
This bet likely cashes two different ways in that Steele takes the lion's share of carries and Harden only gets about eight carries per game or the Arizona rush defense limits his output to stay under this tota.
Tetairoa McMillian OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
McMillian has come on as the Wildcat's No. 1 receiver as a sophomore. He has 672 yards on 48 catches and is fresh off of an eight-catch, 80-yard outing against Oregon State.
The Bruins defense has been stifling this season, top 10 in EPA/Play, but I think we see emerging freshman Noah Fifita take to the air against the Bruins feared front seven, which should give McMillian plenty of opportunitites to clear this receiving yard prop.
