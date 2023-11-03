Best Prop Bets for Washington vs. USC in College Football Week 10
Stars will be on the field Saturday night in Southern California, which props should we target?
By Reed Wallach
USC's College Football Playoff hopes are all but done, but it has an outside chance at the PAC-12 title game for the second straight season, but must win against Washington to keep that dream alive.
The Huskies are firmly in the mix for the postseason and the hardware that comes with it as it heads to face the Trojans on Saturday night. Michael Penix Jr. is jockeying for position as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy as he takes on the regining winner in Caleb Williams.
How should we handle this primetime matchup from a player prop perspective with plenty of stars on display in line for big outings with a sky high total of 76!
Best Prop Bets for Washington vs. USC
- Caleb Williams OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards
- MarShawn Lloyd OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards
- Rome Odunze OVER 113.5 Receiving Yards
Caleb Williams OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards
Williams has been taking more and more sacks this season as teams ratched up the pressure on the Trojans weaker offensive line, but this matchup should give the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to make plays with his legs.
Washington has 10 sacks on the season, 101st in the country and is 96th in success rate. The team doesn't get much pressure and Williams should operate with ease in the pocket. However, if Washington is going to drop more guys back in coverage to limit the big play (the team is top 25 in explosive play defense), that'll open up room for the Trojans' quarterback to take off.
He's cleared this number in four of eight games, but I think we are getting a break on the price given that the Huskies won't get too many sacks (remember: sack yardage counts against quarterback rushing yards).
MarShawn Lloyd OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards
The South Carolina transfer is the Trojans most explosive weapon on the ground. He is averaging nearly eight yards per carry on 99 rushes this season and has gone over this mark in all but three games this season (76 one time as well).
Lloyd has a rush of at least 24 yards in every game since the team's opener against San Jose State and will now face a Washington defense that is outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush.
The Trojans will look to keep Washington's pass-happy offense on the sidelines with rush-heavy drives that keep the clock moving, and Lloyd should have a monster day on the ground.
Romeo Odunze OVER 113.5 Receiving Yards
114 yards receiving is quite the ask to get over a player prop, but Odunze is that good. He has cleared this mark in four of seven games and with expected fireworks on both sides, I'm counting on the Huskies No. 1 receiver to play a serious role.
Odunze has at least eight targets in all but one game (a 39-point win against Cal) and is averaging nearly 18 yards per reception. He'll be matched up agaisnt a USC secondary that is bottom 10 in terms of explosive pass rate allowed and outside the top 100 in tackling grade.
The Trojans will likely blitz Penix Jr. and the Huskies banged up offensive line, but Odunze will still get his target share, and the Trojans poor tackling will lead to chunk plays from the stud wide receiver.
It seems daunting, but go over in this likely shootout.
