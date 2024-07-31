Best Prop Bets for Olympic Basketball USA vs. South Sudan (LeBron James Will Lead the Way)
Team USA has a storied history in Olympic basketball that spans almost 100 years. So, when South Sudan, a country that is the youngest in the olympics, lost by just one point to the United States in their meeting last week, it was huge news. Now, after a few games in between, they face off again –– this time in the group stage rather than in a friendly exhibition.
The United States is led by familiar faces, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry while South Sudan has plenty of NBA players from the past, current and future. They are led by Marial Shayok, Carlik Jones and Duke commit/2025 projected lottery pick, Khamam Maluach.
In the previous matchup between these two squads, South Sudan led by 14 at halftime, Shayok was the leading scorer for the game and Jones recorded a triple double with the statline of 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. LeBron James led the United States in scoring with 23 points.
Looking through the lens of prop betting, this game presents multiple angles and opportunities to win, but it is important to remain careful.
A prop bet honorable mention goes to team USA covering the 31.5-point spread. It does seem like they will attempt to make a statement right from tip-off, but a 32-point win might be too much even for the United States.
Despite Kevin Durant making an appearance this go around, picking team USA to cover feels like underestimating South Sudan again and considering how they have played well in other games outside of the friendly against the United States, that might not be the best move.
Best Prop Bets for USA vs South Sudan
- LeBron James OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Anthony Davis leading scorer
LeBron James OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
James, despite being the oldest player on the team, has shown to be the most reliable and potentially the best player on the team.
In the previous matchup against South Sudan, James willed the United States to victory with the game-winning layup in the final minute. In that contest, James recorded 23 points (team-high), six rebounds and six assists for a total of 35 PRA's. In the game he shot 10-of-14 from the floor and 2 of 3 from the three-point line.
In the five exhibition games, James led the team in scoring with a 14.2 points per game average (in under 21 minutes of play) and in their last game against Serbia he put up 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
Going into the next game, it should be more of the same for James who might be playing some of the most consequential basketball left in his career. Look for him to stuff the stat sheet like he always does.
Anthony Davis leading scorer
Currently sitting at +4000 odds, Davis is an intriguing option to be the leading scorer. With Durant and James being the headliners so far for team USA, it is easy to lose sight in the other possibilities.
Davis has shown that he can put the ball in the basket and with Joel Embiid struggling to adjust to the Olympic style of play, he has quickly emerged as the go-to big man on the inside.
In the five exhibition games, Davis averaged just a bit under 12 points per game in about 18 minutes per game of play (both numbers higher than Embiid's averages). And in the previous game against South Sudan, Davis put up 15 points on just 4 of 12 shooting from the floor.
If he can get to the line at a similiar volume (7 for 9 from the charity stripe) and clean up some of the misses, then there is some hope this could cash. The return of Durant does complicate things but it is clear that Davis is the most reliable big man on offense for team USA, so why not give it a shot?
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.