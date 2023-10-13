Best Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Washington in College Football Week 7
With a high total, which players can we count on for a big game in Week 7's top 10 matchup?
By Reed Wallach
The stars will be out to play when Oregon and Washington meet in a top 10 PAC-12 matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Michael Penix Jr. engineers the top passing offense in the country and a lot will fall on his shoulders come this Oregon matchup, who poses the toughest defense he will face to date this season. Meanwhile, on the other side, the Ducks offense will be anchored by wide receiver Troy Franklin, who will look to clear a lofty receiving yards total.
You can read our betting preview here, but this article will focus on the player prop market for this marquee matchup.
Best Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Washington in Week 7
- Michael Penix Jr. OVER 340.5 Passing Yards
- Dillon Johnson UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards
- Troy Franklin OVER 89.5 Receiving Yards
Michael Penix Jr. OVER 340.5 Passing Yards
Penix Jr. is averaging just under 400 yards per game this season with a worthy claim to being the Heisman Trophy favorite.
Last season at Oregon, Penix Jr. cleared 400 yards through the air and I expect the Huskies to continue to look to beat the Ducks through the air.
This season, Washington is even better through the air this season second in EPA/Pass and second in passing success rate, and even with the Ducks improving on defense this season, I believe Penix Jr. will get his fair share with a loaded receiving corps.
Dillon Johnson UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards
Washington has been cooking on offense, second in success rate this season (behind only Oregon), but all of that is through the air. The team passes at a top 10 percentage and I believe in this matchup, the team will lean on the passing game once again.
Washington is 57th in EPA/Rush this season and will be seriously challenged for the first time this season.
This is the first game that Washington is being lined within two touchdowns, which means that the team may abandon the run quicker than usual as the team looks to outpace a serious foe. When in doubt, this Huskies team wants to pass, and I believe the team shows its colors on Saturday afternoon as the team limits Johnson's carries.
Troy Franklin OVER 89.5 Receiving Yards
Washington's defense has been fine this season. Facing outmatched teams has helped the team push ahead and not worry about its middling defense. While it hasn't bit them yet, it could on Saturday against Oregon, who can go score-for-score with the Huskies.
Washington is right at the national average in passing success rate and will face the best passing offense it has seen to date. Enter Franklin, who has gone over 100 yards in four of five games with at least seven targets in each.
This number seems high, but Franklin has cruised over this in 80% of games. I'm riding the hot hand in this marquee matchup as Washington's secondary is untested and still a concern of mine.
