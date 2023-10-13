Best Prop Bets for Stanford vs. Colorado in College Football Week 7
How to bet the prop market in the Colorado-Stanford matchup in Week 7.
By Reed Wallach
Colorado's season marches on in Week 7 action late on Friday night against a Stanford team off a bye week.
Can the Cardinal establish a sound game plan with some extra prep against a Buffaloes team that has been running on fumes after a chaotic start to the season?
Shedeur Sanders has been putting up monster numbers in terms of passing yards, but is this number simply too high even against an inferior opponent?
Here are my three favorite prop bets for Friday's late night matchup:
Best Prop Bets for Stanford vs. Colorado
- Shedeur Sanders UNDER 342.5 Passing Yards
- Xavier Weaver UNDER 86 Receiving Yards
- Casey Filkins OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards
Shedeur Sanders UNDER 342.5 Passing Yards
Sanders has gaudy passing numbers, but he struggled over the balance of last week, passing for only 239 yards at Arizona State. Much will be made about the struggles of Stanford's defense, but a lot of those issues came against USC and Oregon.
The Colorado signal caller has been beat up all season, he's been sacked more than any other quarterback in the nation, and the Cardinal now get an extra week to prepare for this fast-paced Buffs offense. This number is simply too high to get too.
Further, Stanford plays at bottom third rate in terms of plays per minute this season with a top 20 rush rate. If the Cardinal are able to attack on the ground (more on that in a bit), I believe that the team will look to keep Colorado's offense off the field and shorten the amount of possessions for the home favorite, supressing Sanders' passing yards output.
Xavier Weaver UNDER 86.5 Receiving Yards
This is in the same line of thinking of fading Sanders' passing yard total. The team may get Travis Hunter back at wide receiver and cornerback on a snap count, which could open up some more opportunities for Weaver to get open, but I believe there are too many mouths to feed on this Buffs offense for Weaver to go over this lofty total.
While Weaver went nuts in the first three games, going over 100 yards twice and 98 in Week 3 against Colorado State, he has totaled 121 yards over the last three games. I believe the median outcome on Weaver's receiving yard total is far lower than this.
Casey Filkins OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards
Filkins has been quiet of late, not getting a touch against Arizona and only seven rushes for 13 yards against Oregon. However, prior to that, Filkins posted 54, 63 and 67 yard performances. He is the most explosive back in the Cardinal backfield, averaging north of six yards per play and I like his chances to rip at least one big play against a lackluster Colorado defense that is 92nd in EPA/Rush.
Head coach Troy Taylor is a noted offensive play caller and I like buying low on this Cardinal offense after a bye week with some extra time to prepare for a porous Buffs defense that is 113th in Pro Football Focus' rush defense grade.
