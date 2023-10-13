Best Prop Bets for Tulane vs. Memphis in College Football Week 7
Is there value in the prop market in Friday's AAC showdown?
By Reed Wallach
Tulane and Memphis both come out of a bye week to face each other in a game with massive AAC implications.
Two of the top teams in the conference meet in a Friday night matchup with a pair of veteran quarterbacks ready to jumpstart a conference title run. However, it looks like Seth Henigan has the favorable draw compared to Tulane's Michael Pratt.
If you are looking to bet on player props this weekend in the college ranks, do it at FanDuel Sportsbook! If you sign up with the link below, you are eligible to get $200 in bonus bets on a sign up and first bet of $5!
Here's how I'm eyeing the prop market on Friday night:
Best Prop Bets for Tulane vs. Memphis in Week 7
- Seth Henigan OVER 239.5 Passing Yards
- Roc Taylor OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards
- Makhi Hughes UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards
Seth Henigan OVER 239.5 Passing Yards
Memphis passes at a top 30 rate in the country, and is in a favorable matchup against a vulnerable Tulane secondary that is 90th in passing success rate and 98th in EPA/Pass. Now, at home, with a bye to prepare, I think Henigan is going to cook against the Green Wave.
This Tigers offense is top 40 in both EPA/Pass and success rate this season and will need to pass often against a Tulane defense that is strong against the run (33rd in success rate on the ground), but again, can't cover the pass.
This will be an aerial attack from Memphis, and I like Henigan's chances to put a big number in the box score.
Roc Taylor OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards
If we are going with Henigan over passing yards, let's double up and take a crack at his top target to get over a relatively low number. Taylor has gone over this mark in four of five games this season, including going over 100 yards in two straight games. The wide out is averaging over two yards per route run and is on the field for every passing play with an average of more than six targets per game.
I love Taylor to have a big play and get over this receiving yard prop.
Makhi Hughes UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards
This is a tricky spot for Hughes, the starting running back for Tulane. He has received a ton of volume this season, getting over 20 carries twice already season. However, Tulane's rush offense is incredibly ineffective, 129th in EPA/Play and 121st in success rate.
The Green Wave will be on the road and going up against a Memphis defense that has been wise against the run this season, 31st in EPA/Rush and has been physical on the defensive line, top 35 in the country in terms of havoc. I believe Tulane will take to the air often and be in passing situations to limit Hughes' output.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!