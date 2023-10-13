Best Prop Bets for UCLA vs. Oregon State in College Football Week 7
Where should we attack the player prop market in this battle of ranked PAC-12 foes?
By Reed Wallach
UCLA travels to Corvallis in hopes of a better result than its last road trip to Utah.
The Bruins have struggled in the passing game over the last two games against high level PAC-12 foes, but can Dante Moore get on track against a vulnerable Oregon State secondary? What about the UCLA defense, which has become arguably the best defense in the conference?
Here are three props I'm eyeing for this Week 7 matchup. If you want more info on this one, check out our full betting break down here and our picks against the spread for every Top 25 matchup here!
Best College Football Prop Bets for UCLA vs. Oregon State in Week 7
- Dante Moore OVER 215.5 Passing Yards
- J. Michael Sturdivant OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards
- D.J. Uiagalelei UNDER 210.5 Passing Yards
Dante Moore OVER 215.5 Passing Yards
It feels like Moore is struggling over his last two games, the two most high profile games to date for the Bruins. Moore was 15-for-35 at Utah State in Week 4, passing for 234 yards with a pick-six on the first play. Then, he threw another pick-six last week against Washington State and struggled to convert in the red zone despite passing for 290 yards, completing only 48% of his passes.
Yes, he's playing below expectations, but at the same time he's cleared this number with relative ease. He has made 14 big time throws according to Pro Football Focus and is averaging nearly nine yards per pass.
Further, he'll be facing an Oregon State defense that has allowed 38 and 40 points over the last two games to Washington State and Cal. The team is 89th in defensive pass success rate and may be vulnerable to a breakout game from Moore from an efficiency standpoint.
J. Michael Sturdivant OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards
Sturdivant is a matchup nightmare for Oregon State's underwhelming group of defensive backs that is trying to replace two NFL cornerbacks from last season's stout defense.
The 6'3" Cal transfer has flirted with this total of late, posting 60 yards twice and 55 yards last week against Washington State after an 136-yard performance in Week 1 and 23-yard performance in Week 2, but I think this is the break out game.
Sturdivant has 32 targets this season through five games, but only 16 catches. He is averaging 20 yards per catch and can take the top off of this lackluster Beavers defense. With some better luck, the big bodied receiver can get back to his triple digit output, and I think we see it Saturday night.
D.J. Uiagalelei UNDER 210.5 Passing Yards
Uigaglelei is off one of his best performances in college football last weekend against a porous Cal defense. He completed 76% of his passes for 275 yards with five touchdown passes, but this is a significant upgrade in competition.
Don't forget Uiaglelei's prior two games against Utah and Washington State featured two poor efforts from the Clemson transfer, completing a combined 31-of-59 passes for a total of 302 yards.
Oregon State wants to run the ball and unlike Moore for UCLA, I think we have seen the ceiling for Uiagelelei and now has a brtual matchup against an elite defense. The Bruins are second in pass rush grade and are fresh off a shut down effort againt a potent Washington State offense that carved up Oregon State's secondary.
Uiagalelei is not an efficient passer and I believe will be throwing inaccurate passes of of his back foot all game long against Bruins front seven as the team looks to keep this game on the game and slow the game down.
Further, keep an eye on the growing role of Aidan Chiles, who has seen time in the last several games as head coach Jonathan Smith continues to rotate in his promising freshman quarterback. In a high leverage situation, will Smith trust his veteran quarterback?
If you want to bet on any of these prop bets, you should do it on FanDuel Sportsbook, who is giving all new users $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY when you sign up and bet $5 on ANY college football game! Click below to opt in to this promotion!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!