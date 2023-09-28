Best Prop Bets for Utah vs. Oregon State in College Football Week 5
By Reed Wallach
Oregon State lost its PAC-12 opener but will look to get back on track against two-time defending champion Utah on Friday night at home.
D.J. Uiagalelei is being disrespected in the player prop market, and we have a play on the Beavers quarterback as questions loom around the availability of Utah's Cam Rising yet again as the nation awaits his return from a torn ACL.
Here are my two favorite Oregon State-centric prop bets for this Friday night matchup. For more on this one, check out my betting deep dive, where I shared my favorite bet on this one on Monday morning:
Best Prop Bets for Utah vs. Oregon State
- D.J. Uiagalelei OVER 206.5 Passing Yards
- Anthony Gould UNDER 42.5 Receiving Yards
D.J. Uiagalelei OVER 206.5 Passing Yards
Utah's defense has been stout this season, shutting down an SEC offense in Florida and an elite one in UCLA. However, both of those came at home at Rice-Eccles Stadium. This will be a stark change on the road on a short week against a Beavers offense that should still be classified as a near-elite unit nationally despite losing at Washington State last week.
Despite completing less than 50% of his passes over the past two weeks, Uiagalelei has passed for 198 and 284 yards. I believe that Oregon State is going to lean on its ground game, but this number is far too low for a solid passer that will likely be playing from ahead as the Beavers try to play keep away from the Utes, and maintain the time of possession.
Utah's defense deserves a ton of praise, but this number is underselling the Beavers' offense too much, especially at home.
Anthony Gould UNDER 42.5 Receiving Yards
Gould has been the deep-play threat for the Beavers offense, averaging more than 21 yards per catch on 10 receptions. However, I believe that Oregon State is going to struggle to push the ball down downfieldfield for a player like Gould, who is averaging nearly three yards per route run.
This may look to be counter-productive for the prior prop over we just played, but I believe DJU is going to work underneath more and move the ball with efficiency rather than explosiveness.
Gould is averaging less than five targets per game, so there's not a ton of wiggle room for him despite going over this number in three games that he played this season. I'll sell Gould's deep ball usage and go under.
