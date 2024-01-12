Best Rams vs Lions Same-Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football on Wild Card Weekend
The Lions host the Rams in a highly-anticipated matchup featuring the return of Rams QB Matthew Stafford to Detroit.
By Hans Geevers
The Rams and Lions are set to do battle on Sunday Night Football in arguably the most anticipated matchups, and most heavily bet-on games, of the Wild Card weekend.
Rams QB Matt Stafford makes his return to Detroit after being traded by the Lions to LA, where he won a Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Lions are hosting their first playoff game since 1993 led by QB Jared Goff, who LA sent to Detroit as part of the trade.
Let's dive into this Wild Card matchup from a betting perspective to find the best same game parlay available!
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay
- Kyren Williams UNDER 82.5 Rushing Yards
- Matthew Stafford OVER 1.5 Pass TDS
- Jared Goff OVER 1.5 Pas TDS
Kyren Williams UNDER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Yes, I know Rams running back Kyren Williams has had a nice year since returning from injury. I also know the team Williams will face this Sunday has done an outstanding job keeping opposing running backs in check this season.
Let me be more specific: In 17 games played this season the Lions' defense ranks second in fewest rushing yards allowed to their opponent. Looking at the data more closely, the Lions have allowed a rather low 3.7 rushing yards per carry this season. For the reasons just noted, I am backing Williams to go under 82.5 rushing yards in this contest.
Matthew Stafford Over 1.5 Passing TDS
If I think Williams will be held below 82.5 rushing yards in this football game, how will the Rams find any offensive success? I believe they will depend on the arm of Stafford to find success.
Through 17 games played this season, Stafford ranks 11th in total passing yards (3,965), 11th in total passing touchdowns (24), and sixth in QBR (Quarterback Rating-63.7%)
The Lions have also struggled defending the pass at times this season. A clear example came in the Lions week 17 matchup against the Cowboys. Dak Prescott lit up the Lions' secondary for 345 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.
With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp out wide, I love Stafford's chances of finding success through the air just as Dak did in week 17.
Jared Goff OVER 1.5 Pass TDS
I noted earlier in this article that I felt the Rams would struggle to run the football. Well, I feel the same way about the Lions offense. Why? The Rams defense is ranked eighth in rushing yards allowed per game (77.8). What does that translate to from a game script perspective? It means Goff should be passing the football often on Sunday.
The Lions signal caller ranks second in total passing yards (4,575), 10th in completion percentage (67.3%), and fourth in passing touchdowns (30). Amon-Ra St. Brown is a TD machine and it looks like TE Sam La Porta is going to play as well, giving Goff his top two scoring threats to pass to.