Best Same-Game Parlay for Dolphins vs. Commanders
Target all Dolphins' players for a same-game parlay for their Week 13 game against the Commanders
The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will face-off in an interconference showdown in Week 13. With the 1pm et slate being relatively week, this game may just be the best of the bunch.
If you want to find out the odds for the game, as well as every other game on the Week 13 slate, you can find them in the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, we're going to have a bit of fun and cook up a same-game parlay. Remember, parlays can be tough to win so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal bet.
I placed this same-game parlay over at FanDuel Sportsbook so if you want to tail this exact wager, make sure to sign up for an account. If you click the link below to do so, you'll be given $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager!
Place this same-game parlay at FanDuel now!
Best Same-Game Parlay for Dolphins vs. Commanders
- Dolphins alternate spread -2.5
- Tua Tagovailoa 275+ passing yards
- Jaylen Waddle 5+ receptions
- Brian Robinson UNDER 41.5 rushing yards
- De'Von Achane Anytime TD
Dolphins alternate spread -2.5
If you read my betting preview, you know that I love the Dolphins in this game. With that being said, I'm going to buy some points and tease the Dolphins down to -2.5 instead of the current spread of -9.5. That way, we only need them to win by a field goal instead of the 10 points we'd need them to win by if we took the current spread.
Tua Tagovailoa 275+ passing yards
Tua Tagovailoa is posed for a massive game on Sunday. The Commanders rank dead last in opponent EPA per dropback and 31st in opponent yards per throw, giving up 7.5 yards per pass. Now, they have to try to stop the most explosive passing attack in the NFL. This one could get ugly for Washington.
The only way doesn't reach at least 275 passing yards is if they get up by so much they just run the ball the rest of the game.
Jaylen Waddle 5+ receptions
Jaylen Waddle is coming off a game where he hauled in eight receptions against the Jets. With Tyreek Hill clearly being the top option for the Dolphins, opposing defenses will do all they can to slow him down. That has and will open things up for Waddle. We just need him to haul in five receptions for this leg of the parlay to cash.
Brian Robinson UNDER 41.5 rushing yards
No team throws the ball more than the Commanders. They throw the ball on 67.79% of their plays, which means Robinson's carries are already going to be low. Toss in the fact the Commanders' will likely be playing some behind throughout the game and the Dolphins are giving up just 3.8 yards per carry this season, and I think Robinson is going to go well under his rushing total of 41.5 yards.
De'Von Achane Anytime TD
De'Von Achane makes his return to the Dolphins lineup and he already has seven touchdowns in just seven appearances this season. With the Commanders likely scoring plenty of points, I'd be surprised if Achane doesn't return to the end zone on Sunday.
Parlay odds: +901
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!