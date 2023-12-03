Best Same-Game Parlay for Packers vs. Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football.
You can find my best bet for the game, as well as my picks for the rest of the Week 13 slate, in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, I'm going to cook up a little same-game parlay. Prime time games and same-game parlays go together like peanut butter and jelly. Just remember, they're tough to win so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal bet. With that being said, let's jump into it.
Packers vs. Chiefs Same-Game Parlay
- Chiefs alternate spread -2.5
- Isiah Pacheco 60+ rushing yards
- Rashee Rice 4+ receptions
- AJ Dillon 60+ rushing yards
- Travis Kelce Anytime TD
Chiefs alternate spread -2.5
The Chiefs are 6-point favorites in this game, but we're going to take an alternate spread at -2.5 instead. That way, the Chiefs only need to win by a field goal for this leg of the parlay to cash. The last thing we want is for everything else to have hit, but we're staring at a tie game with minutes remaining with little hope of the Chiefs winning by 7.
Isiah Pacheco 60+ rushing yards
The Packers rank 23rd in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.4 yards per rush, so Isiah Pacheco could be in for a big game. It's also worth noting he played 78% of offensive snaps last week, a season-high for him by 10%. There's no doubt he's the main option at running back for the Chiefs so expect him to get plenty of work on Sunday night.
Rashee Rice 4+ receptions
Rashee Rice hauled in a season-high eight receptions last week and he's starting to truly take over as the number one receiving option for the Chiefs. All we need is for him to haul in at least four on Sunday for this leg of the parlay to win.
AJ Dillon 60+ rushing yards
The Packers would be smart to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible in this one. The Chiefs have struggled to stop the run at times this season, ranking 31st in opponent EPA per rush and 20th in opponent rush success rate. With Aaron Jones sidelined, Dillon will get the majorty of carries and I think we goes over 60 rushing yards
Travis Kelce Anytime TD
The final leg of the parlay needs little justification. Travis Kelce has scored five touchdowns on the year and he's more than due to score more after 12 touchdowns last season. Let's add a little cherry on top of our parlay with a Kelce score.
Parlay odds: +1751
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
