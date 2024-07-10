Best Soccer Betting Trends for Euro 2024, Copa America 2024 Semifinals
Trends indicate potential draw for both soccer semifinal matches on Wednesday.
The semifinals of the UEFA European Championship and Copa América continue on Wednesday, with plenty of ways to bet on the action.
Check out the soccer betting trends for matches on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 listed below.
EURO 2024 Soccer Betting Trends
Netherlands vs. England Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Signal Iduna Park - 2.8 goals per match; 3-2 O/U
- England has seen a draw in four straight league matches. A draw has a 35.1% chance to occur against Netherlands.
- England has seen the BTS hit in four straight league Knockout Stage matches. The BTS has a 49.5% chance to occur against Netherlands despite this.
- England has gone Under the total in seven straight league matches.
Copa America Soccer Betting Trends
Uruguay vs. Colombia Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Bank of America Stadium - N/A
- A draw has hit in four of five matches between Uruguay and Colombia. A draw has a 34.5% chance to occur.
- Uruguay has failed to see the BTS hit in five of six matches. Uruguay faces Colombia given a 60% chance to see the BTS fail.
- Colombia has gone Over the total in six of seven matches.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.