Best Stanley Cup Final Prop Bets For Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 (Oilers' Stars Like Leon Draisaitl Must Step Up)
By Nate Duffett
The Edmonton Oilers feel good despite losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers. The Oilers outshot the Panthers 32-17 but lost 3-0 thanks to some outstanding goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky. Thanks to their elite offensive talent, Edmonton feels their luck will turn in Game 2.
Kris Knoblauch will need to adjust, possibly returning to the lineup that won him three consecutive games in the Western Conference Finals. They'll also need Stuart Skinner to outduel Bobrovsky. It won't be easy, but the Oilers can even this series and take home ice advantage.
Here's how I would attack Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final from a prop perspective.
Stanley Cup Finals Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2
- Leon Draisaitl OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125)
- Zach Hyman OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+104)
- Carter Verhaeghe OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-192)
Leon Draisaitl OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Draisaitl's shot prop dropping to 2.5 offers us some good value in this matchup. Draisaitl had a poor end to the Dallas series, recording one shot over the final two games. His performance in Game 1 made it seem like he may have been nursing an injury in the last series, and the extended layoff helped him prepare for the Final.
Draisaitl recorded four shots in Game 1, and Kris Knoblauch is emptying the tank with his stars with Draisaitl playing more than 23 minutes. The Oilers are prepared to rebound in Game 2 and there are two avenues where this prop hits for Draisaitl.
If the Oilers jump on the Panthers early and win this game, Draisaitl will play a starring role and hit this number. If Game 2 goes the same way as Game 1, the Oilers will press and Draisaitl will play plenty of minutes again. Take this prop at 2.5 before it increases to 3.5 like it has been for most of the playoffs.
Zach Hyman OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
The Oilers performed well in Game 1, but Hyman was one of the few players who didn't make his usual impact. He had three shots and was a -2, his second consecutive game with only three shots.
Hyman has 4+ shots in six of his last nine games, so I expect him to get back on track in this game and hit this number. The Oilers threw everything they had at Bobrovsky in Game 1, recording 32 shots, but they may need even more than that in Game 2 to even this series.
There's reason to believe that the Oilers could draw more penalties in this game, which will put Hyman in his element and help him go over the total.
Carter Verhaeghe OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
The Florida Panthers generated no offense in Game 1, despite getting the win. Verhaeghe opened the scoring early in the first, helping us hit our Anytime Goal Scorer prop. He showed that his dominance of Edmonton could continue, as he had three of the 17 shots and the deciding goal.
I believe the Panthers will be better in Game 2, and if they are, Verhaeghe's shot total will increase from three, giving him the over in this game.
Even if Florida's performance doesn't improve, Verhaeghe could still hit this prop.
