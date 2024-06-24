Best Stanley Cup Final Prop Bets For Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 (Connor McDavid and Aleksander Barkov's Last Dance)
By Nate Duffett
Hockey fans are in for a treat on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers square off in a winner-take-all matchup for the Stanley Cup. The story has been well told, with the Panthers taking a 3-0 lead in the series before the Oilers outscored them 18-5 over the next three games to force a Game 7.
The last time a team came back from down 3-0 to win the Stanley Cup was in 1942 when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings. We could be witnessing something that happens only once in a lifetime on Monday night, but the Panthers will have something to say about it on home ice.
Here's how I would attack Game 7 from a prop perspective.
Stanley Cup Finals Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Connor McDavid OVER 1.5 Points (-110)
- Aleksander Barkov OVER 0.5 Points (-166)
- Evan Bouchard OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125)
Connor McDavid OVER 1.5 Points
The Oilers' win in Game 6 was even more surprising given that McDavid tallied zero points in the five Oilers goals. McDavid put the team on his back in games 4 and 5, recording eight points on 13 Edmonton goals.
The Panthers won't let McDavid tally points like that in this game, as they likely feel shutting down McDavid could earn them a Stanley Cup. However, the question is if McDavid can be stopped two games in a row.
The only trepidation for point totals in this game is that the referees will likely let them play in Game 7. The Oilers won't be able to capitalize on powerplay opportunities, but McDavid is one player who doesn't need a powerplay to get on the scoresheet.
Aleksander Barkov OVER 0.5 Points
We know what happened in the Barkov vs. McDavid matchup over the last three games, but let's not forget what happened for the Panthers to get their 3-0 lead. Barkov was a force, posting four points and a +4 rating.
Barkov has just one goal and a -6 rating over the last three games, and he knows that he has to be better if he wants to be the captain raising the Stanley Cup.
The matchup has some extra juice in this game, as the winning captain may also receive the Conn Smythe Trophy. Sergei Bobrovsky likely lost some steam to be the winner after his poor showing in the last three games.
Evan Bouchard OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Bouchard has been a clutch performer for the Oilers all playoffs and has been logging heavy minutes. Bouchard has played 25+ minutes in every close game, with the only sub-25 games being the 8-1 and 5-1 victories.
I expect this game to be close and for Bouchard to play a big role in the result. Oddly enough, he had zero shots in the Oilers' Game 4 and 5 victories, but he got back on track with three shots in Game 6.
He hit the over in three of six games in this final and will be a factor in the Oilers' offense again in this game.
