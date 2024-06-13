Best Stanley Cup Final Prop Bets For Panthers vs. Oilers Game 3 (Target Matthew Tkachuk To Be The Anti-Hero)
By Nate Duffett
After dropping both games in Florida, the series shifts back to Edmonton, with the Oilers in a must-win situation. The Panthers have been a buzzsaw this postseason, so it shouldn't be too surprising that they are up 2-0. The way that the Oilers are losing is unexpected, with the powerplay going goalless and the Edmonton forwards recording just six shots total in Game 2.
The Oilers will need a heroic performance from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to get themselves back in this series. However, the possible absence of Aleksander Barkov looms large over this Panthers team.
Here's how I would attack Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals from a prop perspective.
Stanley Cup Finals Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Oilers Game 3
- Matthew Tkachuk Anytime Goal Scorer (+230)
- Evander Kane UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-106)
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins UNDER 0.5 Points (-140)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Matthew Tkachuk Anytime Goal Scorer
Matthew Tkachuk has been a long-time thorn in the side of the Edmonton Oilers. The old Battles of Alberta before the Flames traded Tkachuk was some of the best old-school type hockey we've seen in years.
Tkachuk has been non-existent in this series, with zero points and five shots. It's hard to believe that the Panthers are up 2-0 with this production from Tkachuk. However, he also had just one assist in the final three games of the Rangers series.
I refuse to believe Tkachuk will go scoreless in this series, and I expect him to be the one to put the dagger in the Oilers in Game 3.
Evander Kane UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal
The worry with this bet is that Evander Kane may not even play. The forward has serious injuries, barely even being able to sit on the bench between shifts. He's been a non-factor in this series, with zero shots over his last three games.
Kane was an auto-bet for the over for shots in the early parts of the playoffs, but his injuries have caught up to him and he's gone under in five consecutive games.
Edmonton's desperation has caused the rest of the forward ice times to drop, as they put Draisaitl and McDavid on the ice every chance they get. There's no guarantee that Kane will even play in Game 3. The injury to Darnell Nurse makes me wonder if the Oilers will dress seven defensemen, meaning Kane could be the odd-man out if he can barely skate anyway.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins UNDER 0.5 Points
Nugent-Hopkins is losing out the most with the extra playing time for McDavid and Draisaitl. McDavid and Draisaitl come over the boards whenever there is an offensive-zone faceoff. More often than not, the line that comes out is McDavid, Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman, leaving Nugent-Hopkins on the bench.
Nugent-Hopkins could accept that if the Oilers' powerplay hadn't performed so poorly. The Panthers are taking away the Oilers' lethal powerplay, especially in the middle of the ice. Nugent-Hopkins lives in the middle of the ice with the man advantage, hindering his potential to record a point.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can follow Nate Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.